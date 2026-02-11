 Media watchdog launches probe into Instagram's deactivation of Korean accounts in 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Media watchdog launches probe into Instagram's deactivation of Korean accounts in 2025

Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 12:34
Social media platform, Instagram, is open on a smartphone in this undated file photo. [YONHAP]

Social media platform, Instagram, is open on a smartphone in this undated file photo. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's media watchdog said on Wednesday that it has launched a probe into U.S. social media platform Instagram over allegations that the service disabled user accounts without justifiable reasons last year.
 
The Korea Media and Communications Commission (KMCC) said the investigation will examine whether Meta's Instagram violated the local telecommunications act and provided proper and timely support to affected users.
 

Related Article

 
The move follows complaints that a number of Korean user accounts were permanently disabled in May and June last year, even though their posts had not violated Instagram's measures to protect juveniles from sexual content, according to KMCC. The measures were introduced under Instagram's strengthened teen protection guidelines.
 
The KMCC said it will impose fines and issue corrective orders if any violations of the telecommunications act are confirmed.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea social media KMCC instagram meta

More in Tech

SK, Nvidia chiefs meet at Korean chicken joint in Silicon Valley to discuss AI ties, sources say

Media watchdog launches probe into Instagram's deactivation of Korean accounts in 2025

Samsung to unveil new Galaxy smartphone at Unpacked event this month

SK chief, Nvidia CEO meet in U.S. to discuss cooperation on AI, HBM

Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot moves more like a gymnast than machine in new footage

Related Stories

Thousands of Instagram accounts suspended for unclear reasons

[TALKING TRENDS] 'Geulstagram'

Landmark trial accusing social media companies of addicting children to their platforms begins

'Mom influencers' being locked out of Instagram as platform cracks down on child privacy

Korean Instagram users reminded of Kakao outage after worldwide glitch

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)