Media watchdog launches probe into Instagram's deactivation of Korean accounts in 2025

Korea's media watchdog said on Wednesday that it has launched a probe into U.S. social media platform Instagram over allegations that the service disabled user accounts without justifiable reasons last year.The Korea Media and Communications Commission (KMCC) said the investigation will examine whether Meta's Instagram violated the local telecommunications act and provided proper and timely support to affected users.The move follows complaints that a number of Korean user accounts were permanently disabled in May and June last year, even though their posts had not violated Instagram's measures to protect juveniles from sexual content, according to KMCC. The measures were introduced under Instagram's strengthened teen protection guidelines.The KMCC said it will impose fines and issue corrective orders if any violations of the telecommunications act are confirmed.Yonhap