 K-burgers arrive in Singapore as Lotteria opens first outlet at Jewel Changi Airport
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 13:05
The first Lotteria outlet in Singapore, located at Jewel Changi Airport, is shown in this undated file photo. [YONHAP]

Lotteria, a burger chain operated by Lotte Group affiliate Lotte GRS, said Wednesday it has opened its first outlet in Singapore as part of its overseas expansion.
 
Lotte GRS signed an agreement with Singapore-based food and hospitality company Katrina Group to introduce the brand to the city-state, with Katrina Group operating Lotteria outlets there, the company said in a press release.
 

The first Singapore outlet, located at Jewel Changi Airport, offers a range of so-called K-burger products, including the kimchi bulgogi burger.
 
"We will continue to seek growth as a global Korean franchise by expanding our overseas operations," a company official said.
 
Lotte GRS operates about 1,300 Lotteria outlets in Korea and roughly 330 overseas, including in Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia and the United States. The company opened its first U.S. outlet in Orange County, California, in August.
 

Yonhap
