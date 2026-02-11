Paju book city, a collective miracle in architecture (KOR)

Paju Book City stands as a rare example of a cultural district created through collective vision and long-term cooperation. The project began in 1988, when seven publishers proposed building a publishing and cultural complex to strengthen an industry then dominated by small, scattered firms. Their goal was to gather publishing houses in one place and create a city that would function as both an industrial base and a cultural space.More than 360 companies later formed a joint fund and petitioned the government. In 1997, they secured a 1.4 million-square-meter (346-acre) site in Munbal-dong, Paju, laying the foundation for what would become Korea’s largest publishing cluster.From the planning stage, leading architects including Min Hyun-sik, Seung H-Sang and Kim Young-joon were invited as coordinators to establish urban design principles and architectural guidelines. To ensure public value, building volumes were carefully adjusted, while sustainable materials and restrained color schemes were recommended to maintain visual harmony.The city was divided into several blocks, each encouraging certain building types such as rocklike, bookshelf-type or freestanding structures. Open spaces known as “wind paths” were secured between buildings to improve airflow and preserve shared public areas. The approach reflected a high level of urban design intended to integrate individual architecture into a coherent cityscape.A key principle was what participants described as a “great contract.” Decisions on architect selection and design direction were entrusted to a professional pool, ensuring both architectural autonomy and consistency with the city’s philosophy. About 60 architects participated, producing more than 150 buildings within a shared framework.The result is a collection of distinctive works, including the Asia Publication Information Center and headquarters for major publishers such as Hangilsa, Woongjin ThinkBig and Sakyejul. International architects also joined the project, contributing buildings such as those for Yeolhwadang and Mimesis and strengthening the city’s global standing.Paju Book City demonstrates that diverse architecture can coexist within a unified urban structure that prioritizes public space. It has become a hub for the knowledge industry, covering the entire process from planning and editing to distribution, and has attracted international academic interest as a rare architecture-centered industrial city.The district nonetheless faces structural limits. With relatively weak residential and commercial functions, its capacity for self-sustaining urban life remains limited. Even so, its success has encouraged expansion. A second-phase publishing and media complex is underway, and nearby Heyri Art Valley, developed in a similar spirit, continues to draw visitors.1988년 출판인 7인이 영세하고 분산된 출판계의 발전을 위해 출판문화산업단지를 구상했다. 출판사들을 모아 박물관 같은 문화도시를 만들자는 이상적인 비전이었다. 360여 업체가 공동 기금을 마련하고 정부에 청원해 1997년 파주시 문발동 일대 140만㎡의 땅을 분양받았다.당대의 건축가 민현식·승효상·김영준 등을 코디네이터로 초청해 도시계획 및 건축 가이드라인을 만들었다. 도시 환경의 공공성 실현을 위해 건물 규모를 통일적으로 조정하고 지속 가능한 재료와 조화로운 색채 등 지침을 제시했다. 전체를 몇 블록으로 나누어 블록별로 암석형·가젤형·책꽂이형·독립형 등 개별 건물도 유형에 따르기를 권장했다. 건물 사이에 ‘바람길’이라는 공지를 확보하는 등 공동성도 추구했다. 건축과 도시가 조화되고 일체화하기 위한 고도의 도시설계 방법이었다.건축가 선정부터 디자인의 개념과 방향을 전문가 집단에 위임하는 ‘위대한 계약’을 맺었다. 도시의 철학과 건축의 자율성을 보장하는 상징적 선언이었다. 실력 있는 60여 건축가로 풀을 구성했고 이들은 주어진 지침 속에서 최선을 다해 150여 창의적인 건물을 설계했다. 중심시설인 아시아출판정보센터를 비롯해 한길사·웅진씽크빅·사계절 등 빼어난 작품 건물이 즐비해 현대 한국을 대표하는 건축 전시장이 되었다. 외국 대가들도 참여해 열화당·미메시스 사옥 등 국제적 위상도 더했다.개성 넘치는 건물들이 조화되고 블록별로 다양하며 공공성이 우선한 도시가 가능하다는 기적적인 사례다. 출판계와 건축계의 역량을 총동원한 공동체적 노력의 결과였다. 출판 기획부터 유통까지 일관한 지식산업의 본향이 되었고, 세계에도 드문 건축-도시로 국제적인 연구 대상이 되었다. 주거와 상업 기능이 약한 태생적인 자생성의 문제도 있다. 그래도 출판도시에 용기를 얻어 2단계 출판-영상도시가 진행 중이고, 이미 조성된 헤이리 예술마을은 여전히 사람들의 발길이 끊이지 않는다.