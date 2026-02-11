Tariff talks with U.S. stall as ministers send mixed signals (KOR)

Korea’s tariff negotiations with the United States have again reached a deadlock. After U.S. President Donald Trump notified Seoul of a renewed 25 percent tariff increase, citing delays in Korean legislation related to U.S.-bound investment, the government has been working to resolve the issue. However, as Washington has pressed for the removal of nontariff barriers, the talks appear to have returned to square one.The United States has demanded further opening of Korea’s agricultural and livestock markets, permission for Google to access high-precision map data and a halt to efforts to advance an online platform fairness law. At the time of last year’s agreement, Korea faced the burden of committing $350 billion in investment in the United States. Even so, the deal was seen as relatively favorable, as tariff reductions were secured while additional openings of the sensitive rice and beef markets and the transfer of strategic mapping data were avoided.As tariff negotiations have been reopened, nontariff barrier issues that Korea finds difficult to accept have returned to the agenda. Concerns are growing that finding common ground with Washington will become more difficult.A more serious problem is the lack of coordination between the government’s trade and diplomatic lines. During a National Assembly session on Deb. 10, Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Kim Jung-kwan said that if the Assembly passes a special law on investment in the United States, the tariff increase is likely to be withdrawn. His remarks suggested that legislative action alone could resolve the dispute.This contrasted with comments made a day earlier by Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. After a conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Cho said Washington had indicated it would raise tariffs to reduce its trade deficit if there were no progress in negotiations over nontariff barriers. The difference in tone between the two ministers was notable.Korea has often sought agreements by linking trade and security issues in a single package. Visible differences between the trade and foreign policy teams could undermine such efforts. While negotiation details cannot be disclosed, conflicting public messages risk heightening uncertainty among businesses and industries that would be directly affected by higher tariffs.Mixed signals may also create misunderstandings for the United States. Even if differences exist during interagency coordination, the government must minimize confusion and respond with a unified approach. It should carefully review policy options to protect national interests and reduce economic impact, while maintaining consistent principles throughout the negotiations.대미 관세협상이 다시 시계 제로다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 대미 투자 관련 한국의 입법 지연을 이유로 관세 25% 재인상을 통보한 뒤 이를 풀기 위해 정부가 동분서주하고 있지만 미국이 비관세 장벽 해소를 압박하면서 원점으로 돌아온 모양새다.비관세 장벽과 관련해 미국은 농축산물 시장 추가 개방과 구글에 대한 정밀 지도 허용, 온라인 플랫폼 공정화법 추진 중단 등을 요구해 왔다. 지난해 협상 합의 당시 3500억 달러의 대미 투자에 대한 부담에도 관세 인하와 함께 한국이 민감하게 여기는 쌀과 소고기 시장의 추가 개방을 막고, 전략물자인 지도 반출 등이 빠지면서 나름 선방했다는 분위기였다. 하지만 관세협상 재논의 과정에 우리가 선뜻 받아들이기 힘든 비관세 장벽 이슈가 다시 협상 테이블에 오르게 되면서 미국과의 접점을 찾기가 더 어려워질 수 있다는 우려가 커진다.더 큰 문제는 협상에 임하는 통상과 외교 라인의 엇박자다. 김정관 산업통상부 장관은 어제 국회 대정부 질문에서 “국회에서 대미투자특별법이 통과될 경우 미국 정부의 한국에 대한 관세 재인상이 정상화될 것으로 본다”고 밝혔다. 특별법 통과만 되면 문제 없을 것이란 뉘앙스였다. 반면에 전날(9일) 조현 외교부 장관은 제이미슨 그리어 미 무역대표부(USTR) 대표와의 대화를 공개하며 “미국이 한국과의 비관세 장벽 관련 협상에서 진척이 없을 경우 한국에 대한 관세를 인상해 무역적자를 개선하려고 한다”며 김 장관의 진단과는 상당한 온도 차를 보였다.관세협상에 있어 통상과 안보를 하나의 패키지로 묶어 합의를 이끌어내 온 구조로 인해 통상과 외교 라인 간의 이견과 균열은 애써 합의를 이뤄낸 통상 안보 패키지 딜 자체를 뒤흔들 수 있다. 협상 과정이나 내용을 속속들이 공개할 수는 없겠지만, 정부의 엇갈린 목소리는 관세 인상의 직격탄을 맞을 기업과 산업계의 불안을 키우고 협상 상대인 미국의 오해를 불러올 수도 있다. 다양한 이슈를 조율하는 과정에서 부처 간 이견이 있더라도 정부 내 혼선을 줄이며 국익을 최대화하고 경제적 충격을 최소화할 수 있는 방안을 면밀히 검토해 일관된 원칙을 바탕으로 협상에 총력을 다해 임해야 한다.