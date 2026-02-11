 Girl group Fifty Fifty releases Pink Floyd cover for tribute project
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 12:27
Girl group Fifty Fifty [YONHAP]

Girl group Fifty Fifty released a cover of legendary British rock band Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” (1975) as part of a tribute project announced on Tuesday.
 
The cover video was released on Fifty Fifty’s YouTube channel on Tuesday afternoon.
 

“Wish You Were Here,” Pink Floyd’s 9th studio album, was a commercial and critical success that topped charts in the United States and Britain upon release and was later certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. It was also included in Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” in 2020.
 
“It's a great honor to be part of this meaningful project,” Fifty Fifty’s members said in a statement released by their agency Attrakt Entertainment. “This cover allowed us to [...] experience the sincerity and impact of music. As Pink Floyd did, we will continue to work hard to become artists who can move the hearts of many people across generations.”
 
Fifty Fifty member Chanelle Moon, who grew up in the United States, expressed a personal attachment to the project.
 
British rock band Pink Floyd [JOONGANG ILBO]

“Pink Floyd has had a profound influence on my music tastes,” Moon said. “Participating in this project to commemorate the band will be an experience I will personally cherish for a long time.”
 
Fifty Fifty debuted as a quartet in 2022. In August 2024, the member lineup changed to five, with only Keena returning from the original four while Moon, Yewon, Hana and Athena were added to the group. It is best known for the song “Cupid” (2023).

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
