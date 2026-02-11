Girl group Katseye named on Washington Post's 50 people shaping society list

The Washington Post has chosen international girl group Katseye as part of its list of the "50 people shaping our society in 2026," saying that the Grammy-nominated singers are breaking out of the K-pop mold and going global.The newspaper put the group, jointly launched by Korea's HYBE and U.S. label Geffen Records, on its "Post Next 50" list, recognizing their potential in the arts and entertainment sector. The group was a Grammy Awards nominee for the Best New Artist and the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance this year."With members hailing from three continents, the group is an international spin on the K-pop group format that's been popularized in recent years by acts like BTS, Blackpink, Twice and NewJeans," it said in an article, titled "Katseye wants to be the biggest girl group on the planet.""But [the group members] are breaking out of the K-pop mold with a winsome emphasis on individuality and authenticity," it added.Formed through HYBE's global audition project "The Debut: Dream Academy," Katseye made its U.S. debut in June 2024. It gained attention from global music fans soon after entering the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main songs chart with "Gnarly" and "Gabriela" last year.It consists of six members — Lara Raj, Sophia Laforteza, Daniela Avanzini, Manon Bannerman, Yoonchae Jeung and Megan Skiendiel.Yonhap