Girl group fromis_9 to release first Japanese EP
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 13:56
Girl group fromis_9 will release its first Japanese EP on April 1, the group's agency ASND Entertainment said on Wednesday.
The upcoming EP, titled “Like You Better (Japanese ver.),” will also mark fromis_9's “official” debut in Japan, according to ASND Entertainment. The group performed Japanese versions of “Love Bomb” (2018) and “FUN!” (2019) at its “Love From." concert in Japan in October 2022, two years after plans for the songs' release were scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The six-track EP contains the Japanese version of the title track of fromis_9's sixth EP “From Our 20's,” released in June last year.
The EP will also contain the Japanese song “Sky Runner,” which has not been released in any other language, and the Japanese version of “Love=Disaster” (2025).
Ahead of the EP's release, fromis_9 will hold a concert in Tokyo on Feb. 28 as part of the group's “Now Tomorrow” tour.
fromis_9 was formed in 2017 through Mnet's audition program “Idol School” (2017) and debuted under CJ ENM the following year with the song “Glass Shoes.”
The group switched agencies to Pledis Entertainment in 2021 before signing with its current agency in 2024.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
