'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' hits No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100

"Golden" (2025) from the original soundtrack of Netflix's global animation sensation "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) ranked fifth on the U.S. Billboard main singles chart this week, extending its run on the chart to 33 consecutive weeks.The song slipped one spot from No. 4 the previous week on the Billboard Hot 100, according to the latest chart released on Tuesday.Another hit from the soundtrack, "How It's Done" (2025) came in at No. 85.On the Billboard 200, the main albums chart, the soundtrack album placed sixth, also extending its chart run to 33 consecutive weeks.HYBE's U.S.-based girl group Katseye placed two albums on the chart — its second EP "Beautiful Chaos" (2025) at No. 43 and its first EP "SIS (Soft Is Strong)" (2024) at No. 176.Boy band Enhypen's new EP "The Sin: Vanish" ranked 48th, marking its third consecutive week on the chart, while Stray Kids' "Do It" (2025) held at No. 158.Yonhap