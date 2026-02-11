IVE's Jang Won-young donates 200 million won to Severance hospitals for pediatric patients
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 12:33 Updated: 11 Feb. 2026, 13:04
Jang Won-young of girl group IVE has donated 200 million won ($137,400) to Severance hospitals to support the treatment of children and adolescent patients, the hospital operator said Wednesday.
Known for having a large fan base of children and teenagers, Jang reportedly decided to make the donation to help young patients with their treatment and recovery.
The contribution will be divided equally, with 100 million won each going to Severance Children's Hospital and the department of pediatrics and adolescent medicine at Gangnam Severance Hospital, Yonsei University Health System said.
Jang debuted as a member of project girl group IZ*ONE in 2018 after placing first on Mnet’s K-pop competition television program “Produce 48” (2018). After IZ*ONE’s contract ended, Jang became a member of girl group IVE, which debuted in 2021.
The sextet, comprising Gaeul, An Yu-jin, Rei, Jang, Liz and Leeseo, is best known for songs such as “Eleven” (2021), “Love Dive” (2022), “I Am” (2023) and “Attitude” (2025).
