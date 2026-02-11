 Katseye to perform at Lollapalooza South America
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Katseye to perform at Lollapalooza South America

Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 11:04
Girl group Katseye [HYBE]

Girl group Katseye [HYBE]

 
Girl group Katseye will take part in Lollapalooza South America, one of the largest music festivals in the South American continent.
 
Katseye will perform at the Hipódromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires on March 13, followed by a performance in Parque O’Higgins in Santiago on March 14 and end with a performance in Sao Paulo's Autódromo de Interlagos on March 22.
 

Related Article

 
Katseye, the global girl group put together by K-pop powerhouse HYBE and U.S. Geffen Records, was nominated for the Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance awards at the 68th Grammy Awards held earlier this month.
 
The girl group performed at the Lollapalooza Chicago last August and began "The Beautiful Chaos Tour" afterward.
 
Katseye released its single "Internet Girl" on Jan. 2.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Lollapalooza Katseye

More in K-pop

'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' hits No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100

Katseye to perform at Lollapalooza South America

Girl group Katseye named on Washington Post's 50 people shaping society list

NMIXX to perform at Carnival in São Paulo with Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar

Seoul city gov't approves official sponsorship for BTS comeback performance

Related Stories

Riize to perform at Lollapalooza South America, with shows in Argentina, Chile, Brazil

Katseye to perform at Grammy Awards as Best New Artist nominee

Girl group Katseye releases two remixes of 'Gnarly'

Katseye Megan comes out as bisexual, joining fellow member Lara in LGBTQ+ visibility

Katseye's 'Touch' enters Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot chart
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)