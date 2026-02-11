Katseye to perform at Lollapalooza South America
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 11:04
- YOON SO-YEON
Girl group Katseye will take part in Lollapalooza South America, one of the largest music festivals in the South American continent.
Katseye will perform at the Hipódromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires on March 13, followed by a performance in Parque O’Higgins in Santiago on March 14 and end with a performance in Sao Paulo's Autódromo de Interlagos on March 22.
Katseye, the global girl group put together by K-pop powerhouse HYBE and U.S. Geffen Records, was nominated for the Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance awards at the 68th Grammy Awards held earlier this month.
The girl group performed at the Lollapalooza Chicago last August and began "The Beautiful Chaos Tour" afterward.
Katseye released its single "Internet Girl" on Jan. 2.
