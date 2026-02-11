NMIXX to perform at Carnival in São Paulo with Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 09:37
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Girl group NMIXX will take part in Brazil's Carnival, marking the first time for a K-pop artist to participate in the celebrated South American event.
NMIXX will be a featured guest for local artist Pabllo Vittar at the Brazilian Carnival São Paulo, set to take place from Saturday through Wednesday next week.
"This performance is a historic symbol of the convergence between K-pop and Brazilian pop music, both of which have attracted so many music fans around the world," JYP Entertainment said in a press release.
"NMIXX members will go on the block party with Pabllo Vittar to entertain local fans enjoying the carnival on the stage."
NMIXX and Pabllo Vittar released a collaboration titled "MEXE" in August last year. The song garnered positive reviews from fans of both artists with lyrics in both Korean and Portuguese.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
