 Singer-actor Hwang Min-hyun to release first new song since 2024
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 14:21
Singer-actor Hwang Min-hyun [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer-actor Hwang Min-hyun will release a new song, “Truth,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, his agency Pledis Entertainment announced.
 
“Truth” will be the first new song in two years since Hwang’s last release, “Lullaby,” in March 2024.
 

Hwang recently held a fan meet-and-greet at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul between Friday to Sunday.
 
“I wanted to convey the message to my fans that even when we're tired and struggling, the fact that we're together remains unchanged,” Hwang said during the event.
 
The meet-and-greet will continue with Hwang holding the event, titled “Utopia,” in Tokyo on March 4 and 5.
 
Hwang debuted in 2012 as a member of boy band NU'EST under Pledis Entertainment. In 2017, he was voted to debut as a member of Wanna One, an 11-member band formed through the second season of Mnet’s audition program “Produce 101” (2017). The band disbanded in 2019.  
 
Hwang released his first solo digital single “Universe” in 2019 and made an official solo debut with his first EP “Truth or Lie” in February 2023.
 
Hwang made his acting debut in 2013 and most recently starred in “Study Group” (2025-), the second season of which is set to air later this year.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
Singer-actor Hwang Min-hyun to release first new song since 2024

