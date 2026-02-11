 Actor Jung Eun-woo, ’Bride of the Sun’ star, dies at 39
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 19:23
A picture of actor Jung Eun-woo from his Instagram account [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Actor Jung Eun-woo, whose real name was Jung Dong-jin, died on Wednesday. He was 39 years old.
 
The cause of death has not been disclosed. 
 

His funeral is taking place in hall No. 2 at New Korea Hospital in Gimpo, Gyeonggi. The procession is scheduled for noon on Friday.
 
Jung started his acting career by appearing in the third season of the KBS drama “Sharp” (2003-07). He went on to appear in a number of other series, including the SBS drama “Bride of the Sun” (2011-12). 
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Jung Eun-woo obituary Sharp Bride of the Sun

