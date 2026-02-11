 When acting isn't acting: Zo In-sung evolves style with spy thriller "Humint"
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

When acting isn't acting: Zo In-sung evolves style with spy thriller "Humint"

Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 18:37 Updated: 11 Feb. 2026, 18:55
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Zo In-sung [NEW]

Zo In-sung [NEW]

Actor Zo In-sung, with nearly 30 years in the industry under his belt, says he is now seeking a style of acting that doesn’t feel like acting.
 
“I want to reach a point where I don't seem to be acting any more,” said Zo in a recent interview to promote his latest blockbuster, the 23.5 billion won ($16.2 million) espionage drama “Humint.”

 
“After years of experience, the challenge becomes that nothing is new any more. What I can do differently within those boundaries is always a concern. Now I consider standing still to also be a form of evolution. As a matter of fact, it's hard to do nothing in front of the camera. I tell myself 'let's do nothing this time' or 'let's see how I turn out on camera when doing nothing'.”

 
The pursuit of this acting method is partially reflected in “Humint,” where he plays a South Korean intelligent agent surnamed Jo whose role is to gather intelligence through a network of human sources, or humint. Although Zo pulls off a bunch of intense action sequences in the movie, his character overall is less expressive compared to those portrayed by co-stars Park Jeong-min and Park Hae-joon.

Related Article

 
A still from "Humint" [NEW]

A still from "Humint" [NEW]

“When you say you are a national intelligence agent, it brings with it a rigid, sometimes scary image and I wanted to go away from that,” he said. “I wanted to portray this character as more multidimensional and tried to pull that off with soft and gentle dialogue tones and gestures.”

 
“Humint” is an espionage action film by renowned director Ryoo Seung-wan. In the film, Zo's character heads to Vladivostok to track down a high-profile crime that involves both the Russian mafia and the North Korean government. There, he meets Chae Seon-hwa, a North Korean restaurant server played by Shin Sae-kyeong and North Korean agent Park Geon, depicted by Park Jeong-min.
 
Zo who debuted as a model in 1998, started acting by joining the hit sitcom “Three Guys and Three Girls” (1996-1999). Quickly rising to stardom, his early projects mostly focused on intense romances such as “What Happened in Bali” (2004), where he co-starred with Lim Soo-jung, and “Spring Day” (2005) with Go Hyun-jung.
 
The actor shone in these vehicles through his emotionally charged performances, sometimes crying his eyes out or wailing in grief. But such intensely heart-wrenching roles left little room for restraint, or for moments of “not acting.”

 
His approach began to shift when he worked with acclaimed screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung for “That Winter, the Wind Blows” (2013), said Zo.
 
A still from "Humint" [NEW]

A still from "Humint" [NEW]

“Working with Noh changed how I think about acting,” he said.

 
“She would always tell me to stand still and deliver the line simply. When I feel unsure about my performance, I tend to fidget. But the character I was playing wasn’t an anxious person, so I tried to act in a more composed way. I’m not saying this approach is ‘right,’ but that's the direction I am putting more value into these days. Both in my life and in my acting, I try to keep things simpler nowadays.”
 
Zo hinted that such approach may be reflected a bit more in his upcoming film “Possible Love” (working title), where for the first time he will be working with an auteur director.

 
“Possible Love” is a romance film directed by Lee Chang-dong, who is best-known for deeply psychological or tragic films such as “Burning” (2018). In the new film, Zo will be acting next to big names like Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu. “Possible Love” is slated for release in the second half of the year on Netflix.
 
“I am very anxious to see how I show up on the screen because Lee is known for his auteur styles,” he said.
 
Aside from “Humint” and “Possible Love,” Zo has another project releasing this summer: Na Hong-jin's mystery thriller “Hope.”

 
“Humint” was released in local theaters on Wednesday. The film accounted for nearly 40 percent of total ticket reservations as of Wednesday morning according to Korea Film Council.

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags zo in-sung humint korean film

More in Movies

When acting isn't acting: Zo In-sung evolves style with spy thriller "Humint"

Actor Shin Sae-kyeong admires her character's 'strong will to live' in action film 'Humint'

No longer niche: Why animation could be streaming's next goldmine

'The King's Warden' tops weekend box office after release

Jeong Jin-woo, veteran director, producer, dies at 88

Related Stories

Actors Zo In-sung, Park Jeong-min went all in for 'Veteran' director’s new action thriller 'Humint'

Some reflections on spies (KOR)

Actor Shin Sae-kyeong admires her character's 'strong will to live' in action film 'Humint'

16th Korean Film Festival in Paris already selling-out

Korean Film Festival in Australia to span four cities over August, September
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)