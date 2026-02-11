Brazil's first lady posts hanbok photos ahead of husband's upcoming Korea visit
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 17:58
Brazil’s first lady, Rosangela Lula da Silva, posted photos of herself wearing a hanbok (traditional Korean dress) after meeting members of the Korean community in São Paulo, ahead of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s planned visit to Korea.
Mrs. Lula da Silva met representatives of the Korean Association in Brazil and officials from the Korean Consulate General at the consul general’s residence on Tuesday, according to the consulate and the Brazil chapter of the Korean Women’s International Network (Kowin).
Members of the local Korean community presented her with the traditional dress as a gift. Lee In-sook, a former head of Kowin’s Brazil chapter, purchased the hanbok in Korea.
In the photos shared on social media, Mrs. Lula da Silva is seen seated with her hands folded, wearing a white jeogori (jacket) and a bluish chima (skirt). A folding screen, mother-of-pearl crafts and dasik (traditional sweets) are arranged nearby.
“The Brazilian association of Koreans has been active since 1963 and represents a Korean community of around 50,000 in the country,” wrote Mrs. Lula da Silva. “Koreans have played a key role in Brazil’s textile industry since the 1960s by creating jobs and strengthening production networks, and they have also built cultural ties through music, food and visual media.”
Calling it an honor to receive a hanbok ahead of her official visit to Korea, she introduced it as a traditional Korean outfit typically worn for festivals, weddings, holidays and cultural events. Praising the two countries’ cultural links, she said she would soon visit Korea to further strengthen diplomatic, cultural and economic ties.
She also posted videos showing her being welcomed by people including leaders of the Korean community.
President Lee Jae Myung had earlier invited President Lula da Silva to visit Korea during a bilateral summit held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa in November 2025, saying he looked forward to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s trip.
After Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva accepted the invitation, working-level talks were reportedly held. The presidential office said last Thursday it was coordinating the Brazilian president’s visit to Korea.
The couple married in May 2022. The Brazilian president's previous two wives both died.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
