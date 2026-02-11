Unification minister expresses regret over alleged civilian drone incursion into North Korea

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young on Tuesday expressed regret over a recent alleged drone incursion into North Korea by a South Korean civilian, marking the first expression of regret regarding the incident by a senior government official."I express deep regret to North Korea over the reckless drone intrusion that occurred recently," Chung said during a congratulatory message delivered at a Mass for national reconciliation and unity at Seoul's Myeongdong Cathedral.He added that Seoul seeks "mutual recognition and peaceful coexistence between the two Koreas."The minister did not mention past instances of North Korean drones flying into the South, incidents for which Pyongyang has never expressed regret.He also criticized alleged drone flights to North Korea that occurred under the former Yoon Suk Yeol government, calling them "reckless and very dangerous acts that might have caused a war," and "very unfortunate incidents that should never happen again."To prevent further incidents, Chung stressed the need to restore the Sept. 19 inter-Korean military agreement, which calls for a complete halt to hostile acts on land, at sea and in the air.When asked if his comments were coordinated with the Blue House, Chung said they were the Ministry of Unification's judgment.Chung also voiced deep regret over the closure of the Kaesong Industrial Complex, describing Pyongyang's "unilateral suspension" as "a foolish decision that undermined inter-Korean trust and left deep scars in the hearts of the people."He also noted that sanctions on North Korea are an obstacle to humanitarian aid and make life more challenging for ordinary North Koreans.Yonhap