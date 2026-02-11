 Actor Lee Won-jong, vocal supporter of president, fails to clinch creative agency head job
Actor Lee Won-jong, vocal supporter of president, fails to clinch creative agency head job

Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 16:23
Actor Lee Won-jong, right, shakes hands with then-Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae Myung during a rally in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on May 20, 2025. [KIM SEONG-RYONG]

Actor Lee Won-jong, a vocal supporter of President Lee Jae Myung, failed to make the final cut to head the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca) after interviewers rejected all finalists.
 
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism conducted final interviews on Tuesday for three to five final candidates, including the actor, but did not select any of them, a Kocca source said on Wednesday. The ministry plans to re-open the recruitment process.
 
 

Kocca oversees government support for Korea’s content industries, including broadcasting, gaming and music. The agency’s president serves a three-year term and earns about 220 million won ($151,500) a year, including performance-based bonuses. The position has been vacant for one year and four months.
 
Lee Won-jong advanced to the final round after passing an initial screening that drew 32 applicants, according to media reports. After applications closed on Jan. 13, some outlets described him as a leading candidate.
 
The actor began his career in theater and made his film debut in “Nowhere to Hide” (1999). He gained wider recognition for his role as Goo Ma-juk in the television drama “Rustic Period” (2002).
 
He has been an outspoken supporter of President Lee Jae Myung since Lee’s tenure as mayor of Seongnam in 2010. During a campaign rally, the actor said, “Lee Jae Myung runs through my bones.” In last year’s presidential election, he served as vice chair of the Cultural Powerhouse Committee under the then-candidate.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
