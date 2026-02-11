 President Lee offers condolences over deadly school shooting in Canada
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 19:52
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in Seoul on Feb. 10. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday expressed his condolences over a deadly school shooting in Canada, voicing his hope that the country will heal from the tragedy.
 
“On behalf of the Republic of Korea, I convey my heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and to the people of Canada who are mourning this profound loss,” Lee wrote on the social media platform X.
 

“I sincerely hope that the people of Canada, united as one under the leadership of Prime Minister Mark Carney, will overcome this grief together and soon return to their peaceful daily lives.”
 
The shooting at a high school and a nearby home in a remote town in British Columbia on Tuesday left 10 people, including the shooter, dead and more than 25 injured, according to media reports.

Yonhap
