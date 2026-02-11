President Lee to host DP, PPP chiefs for luncheon Thursday to discuss bipartisan cooperation
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 15:51 Updated: 11 Feb. 2026, 17:21
President Lee Jae Myung will host the leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties for a luncheon meeting at the presidential office on Thursday, his chief of staff said Wednesday.
The meeting marks the first gathering between the president and the leaders of the Democratic Party (DP) and People Power Party (PPP) in about five months, since September last year.
The luncheon is intended to "discuss ways to pursue bipartisan cooperation to support people's livelihoods and stabilize state affairs," presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said at a briefing.
He added that no restrictions would be placed on the agenda.
“We expect a candid exchange of views across the full spectrum of state affairs without limiting the agenda,” Kang said. “The president will call for responsible cooperation from both the ruling party and the main opposition party to deliver tangible changes that people can feel.”
Kang said he hopes the luncheon marks a fresh start in communication and cooperation in the new year. Korea celebrates Lunar New Year's Day on Feb. 17 this year.
“We hope this will serve as a starting point to offer hope to the people through communication and cooperation in the new year,” he said. “The presidential office will continue to communicate with party leaders to open the path toward a major leap forward for Korea together with the people, based on unity and trust.”
Participants are expected to discuss a range of issues, including tariff negotiations with the United States, administrative integration among metropolitan governments and measures to stabilize prices ahead of the holiday season.
Observers are watching whether the talks will address the opposition’s push for three separate special counsel investigations: one into allegations involving the DP and the Unification Church, and a second into alleged bribery in the DP’s nomination process.
A third concerns the appeal trial in the corruption scandal tied to a real estate development project in Daejang-dong, a neighborhood in Seongnam, Gyeonggi. Lee previously faced trial over allegations linked to the project during his tenure as Seongnam mayor, and the case has remained a focal point of political controversy.
Political observers are also watching whether Lee and the opposition leader will raise the possibility of a merger between the liberal DP and the minor Rebuilding Korea Party. Kang distanced the presidential office from the issue.
“Any matter related to a merger is for the Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party to decide,” he said. “The presidential office has no separate position on the matter.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
