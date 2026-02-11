Blackpink's Jennie purchases building in Seoul's Yongsan District for $13.8M
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 16:09
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Jennie of girl group Blackpink purchased a building near Hannam New Town in Yongsan District, central Seoul, for 20 billion won ($13.8 million) last year, local media and real estate records confirmed Wednesday.
Jennie purchased the property in May last year and completed the ownership transfer in December. The deal was reportedly made entirely in cash. The real estate registry shows no mortgage attached to the property.
The building, completed in 1970, is located in the northern part of Dongbinggo-dong, a district densely populated with ambassadorial residences. The building previously served as the Embassy of Iraq in Korea.
With a land area of 595 square meters (6,404 square feet) and a total floor area of 551 square meters, the building that Jennie bought consists of two floors above ground level and one basement level.
The Dongbinggo area is currently undergoing full-scale development, coinciding with the redevelopment of the nearby Hannam New Town and the development of Yongsan Park.
Jennie, who leased a building in Hannam-dong last year for her dedicated agency Odd Atelier, has also purchased a luxury villa inside UN Village for 5 million won in cash in 2023.
After starting her solo career in November 2018, Jennie has seen mainstream and critical success with her most recent album “Ruby” (2025) and song “Like Jennie” (2025), which was the most streamed K-pop song on Spotify in the first half of 2025.
She performed at Coachella, one of the world’s largest music festivals, last year and is set to headline the Mad Cool Festival in Spain in July this year.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)