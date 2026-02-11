 Comedian Park Na-rae to appear before police over abuse, prescription drug allegations
Comedian Park Na-rae to appear before police over abuse, prescription drug allegations

Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 14:50
Comedian Park Na-rae [NEWS1]

Comedian Park Na-rae will appear before police on Thursday for questioning over allegations that she abused her former managers and obtained prescription drugs illegally through a proxy.
 
Park is scheduled to report to the Gangnam Police Precinct in southern Seoul at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to local media. It will be the first time she has been questioned as a criminal suspect. Police previously questioned her as a witness on Dec. 19.
 

Park’s former managers filed a complaint against her on Dec. 3 last year, alleging that they suffered workplace harassment and abuse of power while working for Park. They also accused Park of receiving illegal proxy prescriptions and of failing to pay due performance fees.
 
Park countersued her former managers on Dec. 20 last year, charging them with extortion and embezzlement.
 
Police are also investigating allegations of illegal medical practices raised by Park’s former managers. The so-called “injection auntie,” a person without a medical license who allegedly gave Park IV injections at her home, has also been reportedly questioned by police.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Park Na-rae police questioning managers

