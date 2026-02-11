Cop faces probe over leaked crime scene photos, post about distaste for congealed blood dish
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 13:58
A police officer is under criminal investigation after allegedly posting photos from the scene of an unexplained death online and joking that the case made them “never want to eat seonji again,” referring to a Korean dish made from congealed blood.
The Ansan Sangnok Police Precinct in Gyeonggi said on Wednesday that it had charged the officer on suspicion of leaking official secrets.
The officer, who is assigned to the Gwangmyeong Police Precinct, allegedly uploaded four photos from the scene to a personal social media account on Friday. The caption contained sentences such as “Anyone want to guess what this is?” and “I never want to eat seonji again.”
The post was later deleted, but screenshots quickly spread online, prompting public backlash.
After local media reported the incident, the National Police Agency removed the officer from duty on Tuesday and ordered both a criminal investigation and an internal disciplinary review.
The head of the Gwangmyeong Police Precinct requested an investigation, and the neighboring Ansan Sangnok Police Precinct began the probe.
Police said the four photos included the body covered with a white sheet and an area cordoned off with police tape.
Investigators are focusing on the fact that one of the images appears to depict the automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS). Fingerprints believed to belong to the deceased were reportedly visible on the AFIS screen.
Police are investigating whether posting material from an internal system inaccessible to the public violates the law.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency is also conducting an internal inspection of the officer.
The officer reportedly acknowledged during the internal probe that all of the photos were taken at the scene, saying the intent was “to let people know” that officers at the site were “working hard.”
Police said the conduct could amount to damaging the dignity of a public official under the State Public Officials Act and plan to convene a disciplinary committee once the internal probe is complete.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools.
BY JANG GU-SEUL
Korea JoongAng Daily
