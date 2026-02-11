 Hyundai, Kia, BMW to recall nearly 180,000 vehicles over software defects
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 10:14
The Porter II Electric model from Hyundai Motor is parked by a building, in this undated file photo. [YONHAP]

Hyundai Motor, Kia and BMW Korea will voluntarily recall a combined 179,880 vehicles across 51 models due to software-related manufacturing defects, the Transport Ministry said Wednesday.
 
According to the ministry, Hyundai Motor will recall 36,603 units of the Porter II Electric due to a software error that could affect braking performance.
 

The automaker will also take corrective measures for 39,148 vehicles across 20 models, including the Grandeur and the Sonata, over a software defect in the instrument cluster control system.
 
Kia will also recall 25,078 units of the Bongo III EV over a software issue that could reduce braking performance. In addition, 69,137 Kia vehicles across 16 other models will be recalled starting Tuesday over a similar issue.
 
BMW Korea will recall 9,914 vehicles across 13 models, including the i5 eDrive40, due to a software defect in the air conditioner compressor control unit.
 

