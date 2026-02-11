Jobs at major Korean firms drop 0.4% in 2025

Employment at Korea's 476 largest companies edged down 0.4 percent from a year earlier in 2025 as gains at K-beauty and semiconductor firms were offset by job cuts elsewhere, industry data showed Wednesday.The companies employed a combined 1,625,526 workers as of December, down from 1,632,255 tallied a year earlier, according to the data from corporate tracker CEO Score. The figures cover 476 firms that responded to a survey of the country's top 500 companies by sales.Among the respondents, 222 companies, or 46.6 percent, reported an increase in employment last year, though more than 70 percent of those firms added fewer than 100 workers.CJ Olive Young, the retail and distribution arm of CJ Group, recorded the largest increase, hiring 2,518 employees, up 21 percent from a year earlier. Chipmaker SK hynix Inc. followed, adding 2,188 workers, a 6.9 percent on-year rise."CJ Olive Young expanded its retail network and increased hiring to meet strong demand for K-beauty products. SK hynix expanded staffing at manufacturing facilities and research and development centers amid an upturn in the semiconductor cycle," CEO Score said.By contrast, 249 companies, or 52.3 percent, reported a decline in employment, while five companies saw no change.Employment at LG Electronics, Emart, Lotte Shopping and Hyundai Motor each fell by more than 1,000 last year, the data showed.Yonhap