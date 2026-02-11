 Man arrested for allegedly strangling wife to death at her request
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man arrested for allegedly strangling wife to death at her request

Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 18:46
Police logo [YONHAP]

Police logo [YONHAP]

 
A man has been arrested for allegedly suffocating his wife, who had recently been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer, to death after she asked him to do so.
 
The Boeun Police Station in North Chungcheong arrested the man on suspicion of murder.
 

Related Article

 
The man is accused of strangling his spouse at a motel in Boeun-eup, Boeun County, at around 9 p.m. on Monday. He called emergency services the following morning, saying, “I think my wife has died.” The man confessed at the hospital after the police pressed him on the circumstances of her death.
 
“I committed the crime as my wife's health had worsened, and we were struggling financially,” he reportedly told police. “We decided to take our lives together and took a large amount of sleeping pills. But she woke up, shook me awake and asked me to kill her.”
 
The late wife had recently been in poor health and had difficulty moving. On the day of the incident, she was told at a hospital in Cheongju that she likely had bone marrow cancer, which would require treatment at a higher level hospital.
 
The couple is believed to have taken 5 million won ($3,400) from their home to cover funeral expenses before going to the motel and attempting to take their lives together. 
 
The couple, who were recipients of basic livelihood security benefits, had been living by themselves in a one-room apartment.
 
Police said they plan to apply for an arrest warrant for the man after investigating the exact circumstances of the crime and whether it was premeditated.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags murder wife husband

More in Social Affairs

Man arrested for allegedly strangling wife to death at her request

Children who stay in hometown 'inherit' parents' economic status, BOK finds

Car rental costs on Jeju to drop by 50% under provincial ordinance aimed at stabilizing fees

Lunar New Year arrival spurs passport application rise

Family demands heavier juvenile sentences after brutal stabbings of mother, two daughters in Wonju

Related Stories

Man sentenced to 27 years for stabbing wife just after restraining order ended

Gwangju police arrest man suspected of stabbing wife to death before attempting suicide

Jill Biden's first husband charged with killing wife in domestic dispute at their Delaware home

[THINK ENGLISH] 차례상 준비에 하루종일 걸리는 이유는?

Man who poured boiling water on Thai partner's face appears in court for pretrial hearing
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)