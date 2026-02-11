Petition to the nation

At a reenactment of the eighth Yeongnam(Petition of Ten Thousand) ceremony held at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Feb. 11, Confucian scholars dressed in yellow hemp robes unfurl a massive scroll measuring 92 centimeters (about 36 inches) wide and more than 100 meters (328 feet) long.The maninso was a form of collective petition in which scholars signed their names to present their views to the state. On this day, some 120 members of the Confucian community, who set off from Andong, North Gyeongsang, in the morning and arrived at Gwanghwamun, urged the government to conduct a comprehensive reassessment and upgrade the state honors awarded to 20 independence activists. [YONHAP]