Police officers under investigation after allegedly drinking alcohol in station
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 19:41
Four officers from the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency are under investigation after a social media post showed them drinking beer inside a police station, according to the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency on Wednesday.
The photo, which circulated online early on Wednesday, shows four people sitting around snacks and opened cans of beer.
The post was uploaded at around 2 a.m., when the officers were reportedly off duty.
Police said the conduct was inappropriate, even if the officers were not on duty, as the alcohol was consumed at a shared workspace.
“We are currently verifying the facts [surrounding the circumstances],” a police official said.
“Once we do, we will launch an inspection and take appropriate measures."
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
