 Police officers under investigation after allegedly drinking alcohol in station
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police officers under investigation after allegedly drinking alcohol in station

Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 19:41
A police logo [YONHAP]

A police logo [YONHAP]

 
Four officers from the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency are under investigation after a social media post showed them drinking beer inside a police station, according to the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency on Wednesday.


The photo, which circulated online early on Wednesday, shows four people sitting around snacks and opened cans of beer. 
 

Related Article

 
The post was uploaded at around 2 a.m., when the officers were reportedly off duty. 
 
A social media post shared on Feb. 11 shows police officers from the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency having beer inside a police station. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A social media post shared on Feb. 11 shows police officers from the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency having beer inside a police station. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The post was uploaded at around 2 a.m., when the officers were reportedly off duty. 
 
Police said the conduct was inappropriate, even if the officers were not on duty, as the alcohol was consumed at a shared workspace. 
 
“We are currently verifying the facts [surrounding the circumstances],” a police official said. 
 
“Once we do, we will launch an inspection and take appropriate measures." 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Police Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency beer

More in Social Affairs

Two women believed to be Korean wanted in Phuket for stealing swimsuits

Police officers under investigation after allegedly drinking alcohol in station

Petition to the nation

Man arrested for allegedly strangling wife to death at her request

Children who stay in hometown 'inherit' parents' economic status, BOK finds

Related Stories

Police chief in North Jeolla probed after holding art exhibition, selling paintings

Police expand English, Chinese interpretation for 112 hotline

Body found in Andong Dam revealed as man who went missing 15 years ago

Yongsan police chief wasn't where he said he was on tragic night

Police chain of command didn't work on Halloween
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)