 Two women believed to be Korean wanted in Phuket for stealing swimsuits
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two women believed to be Korean wanted in Phuket for stealing swimsuits

Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 19:53
Women believed to be Korean steal swimwear from a clothing shop in Phuket, Thailand. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Women believed to be Korean steal swimwear from a clothing shop in Phuket, Thailand. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Two women believed to be Korean are being sought by police in Phuket after allegedly stealing high-priced swimwear from a local boutique, Thai media reported Tuesday. 
 
The women visited the store on Monday, tried on several items and asked about prices before leaving without making a purchase, according to The Thaiger and other local outlets on Tuesday. 
 

Related Article

 
They said the suits were “too expensive,” but returned about 30 minutes later.
 
Security camera footage released by the shop shows one woman asking a staff member for help in a fitting room, while the other woman moves around the store. The second woman is seen taking swimwear from a storage basket beneath a display table and placing the items in her bag. 
 
The pair then left the shop, saying they did not find anything they liked. The stolen items were reportedly swimwear imported from Columbia, priced higher than standard products.  
 
“They appeared to have planned the theft after identifying where items were kept during their first visit," said the shop owner. “I made the footage public and reported the theft to the police to prevent further losses.”
 
Local police are tracking down the suspects using CCTV footage. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Thailand Korea Swimsuit Thief

More in Social Affairs

Two women believed to be Korean wanted in Phuket for stealing swimsuits

Police officers under investigation after allegedly drinking alcohol in station

Petition to the nation

Man arrested for allegedly strangling wife to death at her request

Children who stay in hometown 'inherit' parents' economic status, BOK finds

Related Stories

Korean man arrested for assaulting, robbing Chinese national in Jeju

Thief fined for breaking into a home after using social media to confirm residents were on vacation

Man arrested for allegedly stealing gift certificates he 'borrowed' from fellow vendor

Korea and Thailand discuss defense partnership, coordinated response to online scams

Louvre heist highlights thorny issue for museums: How to secure art without becoming fortresses
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)