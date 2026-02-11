Two women believed to be Korean wanted in Phuket for stealing swimsuits
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 19:53
Two women believed to be Korean are being sought by police in Phuket after allegedly stealing high-priced swimwear from a local boutique, Thai media reported Tuesday.
The women visited the store on Monday, tried on several items and asked about prices before leaving without making a purchase, according to The Thaiger and other local outlets on Tuesday.
They said the suits were “too expensive,” but returned about 30 minutes later.
Security camera footage released by the shop shows one woman asking a staff member for help in a fitting room, while the other woman moves around the store. The second woman is seen taking swimwear from a storage basket beneath a display table and placing the items in her bag.
The pair then left the shop, saying they did not find anything they liked. The stolen items were reportedly swimwear imported from Columbia, priced higher than standard products.
“They appeared to have planned the theft after identifying where items were kept during their first visit," said the shop owner. “I made the footage public and reported the theft to the police to prevent further losses.”
Local police are tracking down the suspects using CCTV footage.
