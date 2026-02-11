 Older drivers under scrutiny
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 20:30
 
 
An older adult undergoes an assessment using the driving ability diagnostic system at the Gangseo driver’s license examination office in western Seoul on Feb. 11. Designed for people aged 75 and older, the system uses virtual reality and real-road simulations to measure practical driving skills. The initiative is a result of growing public concern over the increased number of traffic accidents involving older drivers. [YONHAP]
