President Lee’s words yesterday and today

Political theorist Waller Newell observed that leadership requires both boldness and conviction. But steadfastness does not mean refusing to change when circumstances demand it. For example, he noted that those who expected ideological consistency or policy continuity often grew frustrated with U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt.Newell’s point makes sense. Even the best choices lose their usefulness over time. People, policies and institutions all reach limits. Another scholar once acknowledged the change in opinion on Korea’s single five-year presidential term, saying that after watching a succession of unqualified leaders, a shorter term might be preferable to an eight-year system of re-election.Even so, President Lee Jae Myung’s recent policy shifts raise concerns. The changes have come within a short period and have been accompanied by limited explanation, making it difficult to see them as the result of careful deliberation.At the end of May last year, Lee said he would not rely on taxation to control housing prices. He argued that suppley and demand are the key forces that move the real estate market, so suppressing demand can create a balloon effect. “The goal of policy is price stability,” he said, adding that his administration would differ from previous progressive governments, which relied heavily on demand restrictions.The remarks reflected a reassessment of the policy failures experienced under the Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in administrations. They were widely seen as pragmatic. As recently as late last month, Lee reiterated that taxes should be used only as a last resort and that he intended to delay such measures as much as possible.But just two days later, Lee announced the end of a grace period on higher capital gains taxes for owners of multiple homes and has since adopted increasingly strong rhetoric. He has also suggested possible disadvantages for single-home owners who do not reside in the property.Housing prices may have risen more quickly than expected, and supply measures may not have been as effective as hoped. But questions remain about whether these developments justify a return to policy approaches associated with earlier Democratic Party administrations. Rather than explaining the complex background and policy tradeoffs, Lee has largely relied on sharply divisive language.A similar pattern has appeared in foreign policy. The Korea-U.S. summit was allegedly so successful that no joint statement was needed, but that stance has since encountered difficulties. More recently, the president attributed the problems to the National Assembly, a claim that confused some observers, given the administration’s broader legislative success.There have also been notable shifts in Korea-Japan relations. Two years ago, Lee described the radioactive wastewater released into the ocean from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant as a threat to public health. Though the problem persists, Lee has remained largely silent while maintaining cordial relationships with Japanese leaders.Prioritizing improved ties is likely appropriate, given the current geopolitical conditions. Still, when a president changes their position or tone, they have an obligation to explain why. Otherwise, society risks repeating cycles of intense public backlash driven by emotion rather than understanding.Leadership involves presenting a clear direction for the future by explaining present choices. When current statements differ from past ones, the reasons behind that change must be made clear. Only then can today’s words carry credibility.If today’s message cannot account for yesterday’s, then there is little reason to expect tomorrow’s to remain consistent. Where explanation is absent, speculation, suspicion and cynicism tend to take its place.It is unlikely that such an outcome is what the president intends.