Collapse of liberal bloc merger reflects political miscalculation by DP chief

A proposed merger between the Democratic Party (DP) and the Rebuilding Korea Party has collapsed, weakening the leadership of DP chief Jung Chung-rae and exposing divisions within the ruling camp.At a DP lawmakers’ meeting at the National Assembly on Tuesday, members agreed that while the need for broader progressive unity was understandable, pursuing a merger under current conditions would be difficult. The decision halted a plan Jung had announced at an emergency press conference on Jan. 22. The proposal lost momentum within 20 days, leaving political fallout rather than unity.The merger failed to gain support despite general agreement on the need for cooperation among progressive forces. Jung announced the plan without prior consultation with party leaders, the Supreme Council or lawmakers. As the party leader pushed ahead alone on a decision affecting the party’s political direction, criticism grew that the move lacked procedural legitimacy.Jung also failed to present objective data or a clear strategy on how a merger with the Rebuilding Korea Party would affect the June 3 local elections. First-term lawmakers called for the plan to be withdrawn, describing it as a hasty and poorly prepared initiative.The biggest obstacle was the suspicion that Jung was using the merger to strengthen his own political standing. Rumors spread that the merger could help Jung secure another term as party leader while positioning Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk for a future presidential bid. As mainstream lawmakers aligned with President Lee Jae Myung moved to check the plan, tensions between pro-Lee figures and Jung’s camp became more visible.The conflict surfaced openly within the leadership. Supreme Council member Lee Un-ju criticized the move in front of Jung, saying that second- and third-ranking figures were attempting to reframe the party’s direction to pursue ambitions for party leadership and the presidency. Jung’s attempt to break the deadlock through a vote of party members also failed after floor leader Han Byung-do opposed the idea.The emergence of factional conflict within the ruling camp only eight months after the administration took office is a serious concern. Major policy issues remain unresolved, including tariff negotiations with the United States and measures to address surging housing prices.Under such circumstances, the ruling camp can ill afford internal power struggles centered on factional lines. There are also growing claims that the dispute reflects broader competition between the dominant pro-Lee faction and earlier power networks associated with previous Democratic administrations.The failed merger highlights the political costs of a move that lacked sufficient consultation and strategic preparation.