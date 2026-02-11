 Tariff talks with U.S. stall as ministers send mixed signals
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 00:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


 
Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Kim Jung-kwan (left) speaks with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during a meeting of economic ministers on external affairs at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District on Feb. 10. [YONHAP]

Korea’s tariff negotiations with the United States have again reached a deadlock. After U.S. President Donald Trump notified Seoul of a renewed 25 percent tariff increase, citing delays in Korean legislation related to U.S.-bound investment, the government has been working to resolve the issue. However, as Washington has pressed for the removal of nontariff barriers, the talks appear to have returned to square one.
 
The United States has demanded further opening of Korea’s agricultural and livestock markets, permission for Google to access high-precision map data and a halt to efforts to advance an online platform fairness law. At the time of last year’s agreement, Korea faced the burden of committing $350 billion in investment in the United States. Even so, the deal was seen as relatively favorable, as tariff reductions were secured while additional openings of the sensitive rice and beef markets and the transfer of strategic mapping data were avoided.
 
As tariff negotiations have been reopened, nontariff barrier issues that Korea finds difficult to accept have returned to the agenda. Concerns are growing that finding common ground with Washington will become more difficult.
 
A more serious problem is the lack of coordination between the government’s trade and diplomatic lines. During a National Assembly session on Deb. 10, Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Kim Jung-kwan said that if the Assembly passes a special law on investment in the United States, the tariff increase is likely to be withdrawn. His remarks suggested that legislative action alone could resolve the dispute.
 

Related Article

 
This contrasted with comments made a day earlier by Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. After a conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Cho said Washington had indicated it would raise tariffs to reduce its trade deficit if there were no progress in negotiations over nontariff barriers. The difference in tone between the two ministers was notable.
 
Korea has often sought agreements by linking trade and security issues in a single package. Visible differences between the trade and foreign policy teams could undermine such efforts. While negotiation details cannot be disclosed, conflicting public messages risk heightening uncertainty among businesses and industries that would be directly affected by higher tariffs.
 
Mixed signals may also create misunderstandings for the United States. Even if differences exist during interagency coordination, the government must minimize confusion and respond with a unified approach. It should carefully review policy options to protect national interests and reduce economic impact, while maintaining consistent principles throughout the negotiations.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
