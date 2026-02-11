Paju book city, a collective miracle in architecture

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Paju Book City stands as a rare example of a cultural district created through collective vision and long-term cooperation. The project began in 1988, when seven publishers proposed building a publishing and cultural complex to strengthen an industry then dominated by small, scattered firms. Their goal was to gather publishing houses in one place and create a city that would function as both an industrial base and a cultural space.More than 360 companies later formed a joint fund and petitioned the government. In 1997, they secured a 1.4 million-square-meter (346-acre) site in Munbal-dong, Paju, laying the foundation for what would become Korea’s largest publishing cluster.From the planning stage, leading architects including Min Hyun-sik, Seung H-Sang and Kim Young-joon were invited as coordinators to establish urban design principles and architectural guidelines. To ensure public value, building volumes were carefully adjusted, while sustainable materials and restrained color schemes were recommended to maintain visual harmony.The city was divided into several blocks, each encouraging certain building types such as rocklike, bookshelf-type or freestanding structures. Open spaces known as “wind paths” were secured between buildings to improve airflow and preserve shared public areas. The approach reflected a high level of urban design intended to integrate individual architecture into a coherent cityscape.A key principle was what participants described as a “great contract.” Decisions on architect selection and design direction were entrusted to a professional pool, ensuring both architectural autonomy and consistency with the city’s philosophy. About 60 architects participated, producing more than 150 buildings within a shared framework.The result is a collection of distinctive works, including the Asia Publication Information Center and headquarters for major publishers such as Hangilsa, Woongjin ThinkBig and Sakyejul. International architects also joined the project, contributing buildings such as those for Yeolhwadang and Mimesis and strengthening the city’s global standing.Paju Book City demonstrates that diverse architecture can coexist within a unified urban structure that prioritizes public space. It has become a hub for the knowledge industry, covering the entire process from planning and editing to distribution, and has attracted international academic interest as a rare architecture-centered industrial city.The district nonetheless faces structural limits. With relatively weak residential and commercial functions, its capacity for self-sustaining urban life remains limited. Even so, its success has encouraged expansion. A second-phase publishing and media complex is underway, and nearby Heyri Art Valley, developed in a similar spirit, continues to draw visitors.