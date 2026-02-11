Korea national football team to play Ivory Coast in friendly ahead of World Cup
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 12:27
Korea will face Ivory Coast in a friendly on March 28 in Britain as part of a tune-up series ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Korea Football Association announced on Tuesday.
The friendly against the African country is the first of a two-game tune-up series, with the second match scheduled against Austria on March 31.
Ivory Coast, ranked 37th on the FIFA rankings, qualified for the 2026 World Cup by topping Group F in Africa with eight wins and two draws.
The upcoming friendly against Ivory Coast would mark the second match between the two countries. Korea won the last match 2-0 in March 2010.
No more friendlies before the World Cup, kicking off in June, are scheduled as of Wednesday.
The Taeguk Warriors will take on co-host country Mexico, South Africa and a yet-to-be determined European playoff winner in Group A at the World Cup.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)