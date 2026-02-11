Korea to resume quest for 1st short track medal; women's curling begins

After failing to win a medal on the first day of the short track speed skating races of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday, Korea will try to get on the board on Thursday.The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals for the women's 500 meters and the men's 1,000 meters are scheduled for Thursday at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan, starting at 8:15 p.m.Each of those two events will feature three Koreans in the quarterfinals: Choi Min-jeong, Kim Gil-li and Lee So-yeon in the women's 500 meters, and Rim Jong-un, Shin Dong-min and Hwang Dae-heon in the men's 1,000 meters.On Tuesday, Korea crashed out of the semifinals in the mixed team relay, when Kim ran into Corinne Stoddard of the United States, who fell to the ice just in front of her.Though Kim was treated for bleeding on her right arm, she is expected to keep competing for the remainder of the Olympics.Korea leads all countries with 26 gold medals and 53 medals overall in Olympic short track history, but it has yet to produce a gold medalist in the women's 500 meters. In the men's 1,000 meters, Korean hasn't had a champion since Lee Jung-su in 2010.Also on Thursday, the women's curling tournament will start at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Korea, world No. 3 led by skip Gim Eun-ji, will open its nine-match round-robin tournament against the United States in the morning session, with another match scheduled in the evening against Italy.The top four teams after the round-robin session will qualify for the semifinals.Also in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Tuesday, Jung Seung-gi and Kim Ji-soo will have their first two of four runs in the men's skeleton.Yonhap