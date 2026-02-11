 Sweden's Isabella Wranaa delighted after winning gold with brother in mixed doubles curling
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 15:55
Gold medalists Rasmus Wranaa and Isabella Wranaa of Sweden in curling mixed doubles celebrate during the victory ceremony at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Isabella Wranaa's first Olympic experience could not have been scripted any better, and the Swedish curler was still pinching herself after claiming mixed doubles gold alongside brother Rasmus at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday.
 
The Wranaa siblings, world champions in 2024, beat the United States pair of Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse 6-5 to win Sweden's first Olympic gold in the mixed doubles.
 

"It's been great. It's everything from the fans, the atmosphere, the village and obviously the results. Yeah, it's everything I ever dreamed of and I'm very happy," Isabella told reporters.
 
"You've got to soak it in and it's not every day we play curling in front of such a great crowd.
 
"You've got to take in the atmosphere, but also try to stay focused and try to have that calm communication between us two. I felt like we did that really good today."
 
Rasmus, who also won gold four years ago in Beijing and silver at Pyeongchang 2018 as part of Niklas Edin's men's team, said it was amazing to win his second Olympic gold medal.
 
"First of all, to have played so well with my sister," the 31-year-old added.
 
"Then it's just amazing that we can reach out to not only Sweden, but all over the world for people to see curling and maybe even want to start playing it. I think that's what means the most to us."
 
Rasmus will have precious little time to savour the feeling of being an Olympic champion, with the men's competition beginning on Wednesday and his Sweden side in action against Italy.
 
"I'm soaking it in right now. Soon we'll have a small celebration and then time for bed," he said.

Reuters
