 'Zero regret about today': Figure skater Cha Jun-hwan values intrinsic satisfaction over results
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 09:27
Cha Jun-hwan of Korea performs his short program in the men's singles figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 10. [YONHAP]

In a rare show of emotion, figure skater Cha Jun-hwan pumped his left fist before getting up and acknowledging the adoring crowd after finishing his short program at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Tuesday.
 
Moments later, though, a wide smile on Cha's face gave way to a quizzical look after his score flashed on the board above center ice. He had 92.72 points, his best of the season but not close to where he thought it should have been.
 

Related Article

 
It put him in sixth place heading into the free skate on Friday. Ilia Malinin of the United States led the short program with 108.16 points. Cha is 9.83 points behind third-place Adam Siao Him Fa of France.
 
Cha admitted afterward the score left him slightly disappointed but he knew in his heart of hearts that he gave everything he had to this program.
 
"I have absolutely zero regret about today. I poured everything I have onto the ice," Cha said, a smile now back on his face. "I am pleased with the season-best score. Honestly, I was a bit bummed out about the score, but the way I skated and expressed every bit of my heart out there is more than enough to make up for that. I did everything I could have done."
 
Cha said as soon as his program ended, some of the difficult moments from earlier in the season came flooding back to him — namely his well-documented ankle problems, caused by his trouble finding the right pair of boots.
 
Cha Jun-hwan of Korea is seen after performing his short program in the men's singles figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 10. [YONHAP]

"I was so proud of myself for overcoming such adversity to be able to skate the way I did today," he said. "I really value a sense of accomplishment. Of course, as an athlete, I would love to win a medal and I haven't abandoned that dream. But if I can keep enjoying the feeling of having done my absolute best, then I think results will naturally follow."
 
When asked if his mistakes in the team event served as a preventive measure, Cha replied that his conditioning was only slightly lacking during the team event.
 
"After the team event, I rested for about two days and resumed training, and my condition improved," Cha said. "Adapting to the atmosphere at the Olympics is crucial. I practiced leisurely, feeling the ice conditions."
 
"As an athlete, results are important, but the sense of accomplishment I can achieve when I give my all is also important," he stressed. "While a medal is a dream no athlete can give up, I believe that if I enjoy the Olympic moment, the corresponding achievements will follow."
 
Cha Jun-hwan of Korea is seen after performing his short program in the men's singles figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 10. [YONHAP]

"Figure skating is a sport that strives for perfection, but achieving perfection is difficult," Cha admitted. "I feel proud of myself for experiencing and learning at the Olympics and reaping the rewards of all the hard work I've put in. I hope people don't feel too bad about not being able to fully demonstrate their skills." 
 
This is Cha's third Olympics, but he said it has been particularly "special" compared to the previous two. At PyeongChang 2018, he was still a baby-faced 16-year-old skating in front of a partisan crowd while facing zero expectations of a medal. Four years later in Beijing, he was among the contenders but skated before a sparse crowd due to Covid-19 restrictions.
 
This year, Cha skated his program set to music by an Italian composer Ezio Bosso, a song titled "Rain, In Your Black Eyes" (2016), something Cha felt wasn't lost on the Italian crowd in the stands.
 
"I had so much support from Italian fans today," Cha said with a smile. "I felt like so many people really enjoyed my program. I will never forget this moment."

BY LIM JEONG-WON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
