 China’s Lunar New Year travel rush begins, with record 9.5 billion trips expected
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 14:27
Passengers crowd a concourse at a railway station as they travel during the Lunar New Year holiday in Beijing on Feb. 10. [AP/YONHAP]

Liu Zhiquan waited for a 30-plus-hour train journey to Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, some 1,242 miles (2,000 kilometers) from Beijing, where he works in construction.
 
He's one of the hundreds of millions expected to travel to their hometowns as part of the world's largest movement of humanity — or chunyun, as it's called in China — ahead of Lunar New Year next Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
“Things feel worse this year than they did last year. The economy is bad, and it’s getting harder to make money,” he said.
 
Liu chose a slower train to save money. A high-speed train would take just nine hours but cost more than twice as much.
 
Nonetheless, he chose to make the 30-hour journey home for the festival, the one time of year workers across the country take breaks and spend time with their loved ones.
 
China's government estimates that 9.5 billion trips will be made during the 40 days around the festival — a record high, according to information from the National Development and Reform Commission. Some 540 million of those trips will be made via train, 95 million by air and the rest on the road.
 
In a country where workers are expected to put in long hours, including on weekends, with only a few days of annual leave, Lunar New Year is a precious time.
 
Passengers with large bags and suitcases waited for their trains at a station in Beijing. Others ate instant noodles, an easy meal to make, as stations provide travelers with hot water for free.
 
Tian Duofu, a young woman who recently started working full-time in Beijing, said she was looking forward to the nine-day holiday, which begins on Sunday. 
 
“It has become more difficult for a big family to get together. After I started working, I realized such a long holiday is rare, and [families] see each other less and less in person, which makes the Spring Festival significant,” she continued. The Spring Festival refers to Lunar New Year.
 
“[Lunar New Year] is the festival of the year, and if we don’t go back home, we won’t be able to enjoy the festive atmosphere,” said Tian Yunxia, a woman from Henan Province who runs a breakfast stall in Beijing. “I want to go home to see my children, grandchildren and husband.” 

AP
China's Lunar New Year travel rush begins, with record 9.5 billion trips expected

