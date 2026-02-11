Korea, Italy explore expanded cooperation in energy, advanced industries

Senior officials of Korea and Italy met in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss ways to expand their countries' bilateral cooperation in trade, energy and advanced industries, Seoul officials said.Maria Tripodi, visiting vice foreign minister of Italy, held separate meetings with Korea's Vice Trade Minister Park Jung-sung and Vice Climate Minister Lee Ho-hyeon to explore ways to deepen cooperation as a follow-up measure to the leaders' summit between the two countries held last month, according to the officials.The meetings came one day after Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni agreed to strengthen industrial cooperation in various fields, including AI, aerospace, semiconductors and critical minerals, in a bilateral summit held in Seoul.Park and Tripodi exchanged views on ways to bolster the countries' cooperation in advanced industries, stressing that they need to create a sustainable business platform and improve the corporate investment environment to that end.The two also agreed to join hands to strengthen their countries' critical mineral supply chains by entering Africa and other markets together, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.The ministry said Park called for a resolution to issues surrounding Italy's new tax credit scheme, noting that the European nation has expressed its willingness to ensure that Korea is not excluded from possible benefits.In a separate meeting, Seoul's vice climate minister discussed collaboration in the two countries' efforts to foster transition to eco-friendly energy and strengthen energy security, according to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.Yonhap