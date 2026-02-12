 Kakao narrows net loss for Q4 on strong platform biz sales
Kakao narrows net loss for Q4 on strong platform biz sales

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 10:10
The corporate logo of Kakao captured from its official website. [YONHAP]

Korean internet tech giant Kakao said Thursday its net loss narrowed sharply in the fourth quarter on record-breaking revenue driven by strong performance in its flagship platform business.
 
Its net deficit totaled 39.3 billion won ($27.1 million) for the October to December period, compared with a net loss of 395.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 

Operating profit surged 169.7 percent on-year to 203.4 billion won, and revenue increased 9 percent to a record 2.13 trillion won.
 
Kakao attributed the strong quarterly performance to a 17 percent rise in sales from the platform business.
 
The company's flagship platform division generated 1.2 trillion won in sales for the three-month period through December, supported by higher advertising sales on its mobile messenger, KakaoTalk.
 
Sales from its content unit remained nearly unchanged at 910.6 billion won.
 
For all of 2025, Kakao posted 525.7 billion won in net profit, swinging from a net loss of 161.9 billion won a year earlier.
 
Its operating profit soared 59.1 percent on-year to 732 billion won for the year, and annual sales rose 2.9 percent to 8.09 trillion won.
 

Yonhap
