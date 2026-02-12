 Monthly ICT exports soar 78 percent on year due to global AI infrastructure demand
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Monthly ICT exports soar 78 percent on year due to global AI infrastructure demand

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 13:33
Containers are stacked at a port in the southeastern city of Busan in this file photo taken on Jan. 28. [YONHAP]

Containers are stacked at a port in the southeastern city of Busan in this file photo taken on Jan. 28. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products jumped 78 percent in January from a year earlier, backed by global demand for AI infrastructure projects, data showed Thursday.
 
Outbound shipments of ICT products reached $29 billion, compared to $16.2 billion tallied a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT. It marks the highest export volume for any January on record.
 

Related Article

 
Imports moved up 20 percent to $14 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $14.9 billion.
 
The ministry attributed the sharp growth to the rapidly expanding global AI industry, which led to stronger demand for high-performance ICT products.
 
"[ICT products] accounted for 44.1 percent of Korea's total monthly exports of $65.8 billion, indicating the sector serves as a key engine for the country's economic growth,” it added.
 
Exports of semiconductor products more than doubled on year in January to $20.5 billion, buoyed by higher global memory prices and steady demand for premium products such as high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips.
 
Outbound shipments of displays gained 19 percent over the period to $1.5 billion, led by organic light-emitting diode (OLED) products, the data showed.
 
Exports of smartphones shot up 75.1 percent to $1.76 billion on the back of premium products.
 
By destination, exports to China, including Hong Kong, nearly doubled to $11.7 billion, led by chips, handsets and computers.
 
Exports to the United States gained 110 percent to $4.62 billion, with semiconductor exports nearly tripling to $2.37 billion.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea exports ICT economy

More in Economy

Foreign investors shift to net selling of Korean stocks in January: BOK

Korea's financial regulator moves to tighten delisting rules, clear out penny stocks

Seoul home purchases by foreigners drop by half following restrictions

Monthly ICT exports soar 78 percent on year due to global AI infrastructure demand

Gov't announces grace period for multiple homeowners' tax benefits

Related Stories

Korean ICT exports grow for 5th month in a row in March

Korea's exports down 16.6 percent in January, trade deficit hits record high

Exports up 6.4% during first 10 days of November on robust chip, auto demand

Korea's exports jump for first time in 13 months in October

Kimchi exports shoot up in first half
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)