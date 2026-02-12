Trade minister reaffirms commitment to U.S.-Korea trade stability

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo attended a special luncheon hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) Thursday, reaffirming Seoul's continued efforts to stabilize the trade environment between Korea and the United States, Yeo's office said.In the special event, Yeo and Amcham Chairman James Kim held a closed-door session to engage in discussions on the Korean government's policy direction amid recent shifts in global trade dynamics, investment cooperation between Korea and the U.S., and measures to improve Korea's foreign direct investment environment, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources and the U.S. business lobby.They also held talks with more than 110 Amcham members, including business leaders and stakeholders, to exchange views on ways to stabilize U.S.-Korea trade relations and strengthen bilateral economic cooperation."The Korean government will faithfully implement the tariff agreement reached between the two countries while proactively sharing progress with the U.S. government and business community to enhance the stability of the Korea-U.S. trade environment and further strengthen economic cooperation," Yeo said in his opening remarks.He also expressed gratitude for continued investment by U.S. companies, noting that U.S. foreign direct investment in Korea reached a record high level last year.Kim said Amcham "fully" supports the Korean government's efforts and remains committed to working closely with Seoul to strengthen the Korea-U.S. trade relationship.Yonhap