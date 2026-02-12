Hana Financial Group pledges commitment to consumer protection across affiliates
Published: 12 Feb. 2026
JIN MIN-JI
Hana Financial Group on Thursday pledged to strengthen consumer protection across all its affiliates, stressing that the core of finance lies in customer trust.
Hana held a proclamation ceremony for the financial consumer protection charter to show its reinforcement in the financial consumer protection. Hana vowed to advance its management system and foster a shift toward a consumer-centered mindset, while building a corporate culture that recognizes the importance of working toward those goals.
“To firmly establish a consumer-centered corporate culture, we must make consumer protection the group’s top priority and core competitive strength and devote all our capabilities to it,” said Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo during the ceremony held at Hana Bank headquarters in central Seoul. “As the essence of finance ultimately lies in customer trust, the financial consumer protection charter will not remain a mere slogan, but is put into practice through the united efforts of all executives and employees.”
Hana plans to launch a board-level consumer protection committee — first announced in October — following approval at its regular shareholders’ meeting next month.
