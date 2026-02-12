 Hana Financial Group pledges commitment to consumer protection across affiliates
Hana Financial Group pledges commitment to consumer protection across affiliates

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 15:06
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo speaks in a ceremony held to reinforce the group's commitment to financial consumer protection at the Hana Bank in central Seoul on Feb. 12. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo speaks in a ceremony held to reinforce the group's commitment to financial consumer protection at the Hana Bank in central Seoul on Feb. 12. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

 
Hana Financial Group on Thursday pledged to strengthen consumer protection across all its affiliates, stressing that the core of finance lies in customer trust.  
 
Hana held a proclamation ceremony for the financial consumer protection charter to show its reinforcement in the financial consumer protection. Hana vowed to advance its management system and foster a shift toward a consumer-centered mindset, while building a corporate culture that recognizes the importance of working toward those goals.  
 
“To firmly establish a consumer-centered corporate culture, we must make consumer protection the group’s top priority and core competitive strength and devote all our capabilities to it,” said Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo during the ceremony  held at Hana Bank headquarters in central Seoul. “As the essence of finance ultimately lies in customer trust, the financial consumer protection charter will not remain a mere slogan, but is put into practice through the united efforts of all executives and employees.”
 
Hana plans to launch a board-level consumer protection committee — first announced in October — following approval at its regular shareholders’ meeting next month.  
 

