Korea Investment & Securities tops brokerage industry with 2 trillion won in net profit
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 14:29
- JIN MIN-JI
Brokerage firm Korea Investment & Securities reported Wednesday that it posted 2.01 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in consolidated net profit in 2025, up 79.9 percent from a year earlier and marking the highest earnings recorded in the entire industry.
Its consolidated operating profit also hit a record high of 2.34 trillion won, up 82.5 percent from a year earlier.
“The latest results are meaningful in that they demonstrate the sustainability of the company’s earnings based on capital efficiency and risk management capabilities, instead of being merely a windfall from favorable market conditions,” said Korea Investment & Securities in a press release.
“By establishing a portfolio that does not rely on a single market cycle or specific business segment, the firm has widened the gap with domestic peers while building an earnings level closer to global standards,” it added.
Last year has been a strong year for brokerage companies on a strong market rally that has boosted the local benchmark index Kospi from the 2,000-point range to the 4,000-point range. Mirae Asset Securities, Kiwoom Securities, NH Investment & Securities and Samsung Securities all logged net profit exceeding 1 trillion won last year.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
