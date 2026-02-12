A proposal to ease hypermarket restrictions has its critics. Moms don't seem to be among them.
The government's proposal to ease restrictions on hypermarkets has critics arguing that it will take a toll on traditional markets and small shop owners, but many consumers appear unsympathetic to such accusations — with some mothers voicing support for the change.
"I only buy things like fruit and groceries at traditional markets because they don't sell the child-related items that I urgently need," said Noh A-ra, a mother of two elementary school students. Noh frequents the traditional market once or twice a month, but shops online twice a day.
“Things like my children’s friends’ birthday presents or items we suddenly need are often related to children, and traditional markets usually don’t carry them,” Noh said. “If large supermarkets offered dawn delivery, I would use them more often.”
Another mother of two agreed.
"Most childcare necessities — including diapers, formula and baby snacks — are purchased online," said Cho Sang-ji. “It’s difficult to stay out for long periods with young children, and if I place an order late at night, it arrives the next day."
In fact, 540 of 1,393 traditional markets nationwide — 38.8 percent as of Nov. 26 of last year — did not stock household goods, according to an analysis of Ministry of Data and Statistics figures by the JoongAng Ilbo on Monday. This effectively means that four out of 10 traditional markets do not sell household items.
E-commerce platforms report growing demand in the infant and toddler categories. Sales on SSG.com increased in January compared to the previous month, with diaper sales rising 46 percent.
CJ Logistics said that after introducing its seven-day-a-week “Everyday O-NE” delivery service, Sunday deliveries of maternity and child care products in December of last year increased 316 percent compared to the beginning of the year, SSG.com said.
The Democratic Party (DP) proposed an amendment to the Distribution Industry Development Act on Feb. 5 that seeks to restrict business hours for large discount stores' e-commerce activities.
"The government will push to revise the law to respond to the rapidly changing retail environment," said Park Soo-hyun, the ruling party's spokesperson, on Feb. 8, adding that additional measures to foster co-existence between large stores and local businesses will be implemented soon.
The debate still continues, with some lawmakers within the party and related associations still voicing opposition.
“Allowing large supermarkets to offer online and dawn delivery is a critical issue that shakes the entire distribution structure,” DP Rep. Oh Sae-hee said in a press conference with the National Federation of Merchants on Feb. 6.
The Korea Federation of Micro Enterprises also criticized the revision and called it an “economic massacre” of neighborhood commercial districts in their statement on Friday.
"Regulating large supermarkets alone is unlikely to redirect consumer demand to traditional markets. Offline commercial districts and traditional markets must adapt to changing shopping patterns," said Lee Jong-woo, a professor of business administration at Ajou University.
"The government needs to support offline stores such as traditional markets to be able to sell products via online and quick-commerce environments."
