Coupang flushes orders after erroneous listing of 1,800 rolls of toilet paper for $19
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 16:31
Coupang briefly listed 1,800 rolls of toilet paper for about 28,000 won ($19) on Wednesday, triggering a rush of orders before the company canceled the sales, citing a pricing error.
At around 1 p.m., the e-commerce giant posted a bundle described as 60 packs of toilet paper, each containing 30 rolls, for 28,720 won. The listing effectively priced each roll at about 16 won — far below market rates.
Shoppers quickly questioned whether the deal was real. In response to one inquiry, Coupang’s AI customer service chatbot confirmed that the order included “30-roll packs, 60 packs, for a total of 1,800 rolls.”
Screenshots of the listing spread across online communities, and orders surged.
By about 5:30 p.m., Coupang sent text messages to customers informing them that the orders would be canceled because of a quantity error. The company said it would provide affected buyers with 5,000 won vouchers.
“The product you ordered will be canceled due to a quantity error,” the company said in a message to customers. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”
Coupang did not disclose how many orders were placed or explain how the error occurred.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
