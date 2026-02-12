 Coupang flushes orders after erroneous listing of 1,800 rolls of toilet paper for $19
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Coupang flushes orders after erroneous listing of 1,800 rolls of toilet paper for $19

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 16:31
A bundle containing 60 rolls of toilet paper, with 30 rolls in each pack, is listed on Coupang for 28,720 won ($19). [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A bundle containing 60 rolls of toilet paper, with 30 rolls in each pack, is listed on Coupang for 28,720 won ($19). [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Coupang briefly listed 1,800 rolls of toilet paper for about 28,000 won ($19) on Wednesday, triggering a rush of orders before the company canceled the sales, citing a pricing error. 
 
At around 1 p.m., the e-commerce giant posted a bundle described as 60 packs of toilet paper, each containing 30 rolls, for 28,720 won. The listing effectively priced each roll at about 16 won — far below market rates. 
 

Related Article

 
Shoppers quickly questioned whether the deal was real. In response to one inquiry, Coupang’s AI customer service chatbot confirmed that the order included “30-roll packs, 60 packs, for a total of 1,800 rolls.”
 
Screenshots of the listing spread across online communities, and orders surged.
 
By about 5:30 p.m., Coupang sent text messages to customers informing them that the orders would be canceled because of a quantity error. The company said it would provide affected buyers with 5,000 won vouchers.
 
“The product you ordered will be canceled due to a quantity error,” the company said in a message to customers. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”
 
Coupang did not disclose how many orders were placed or explain how the error occurred.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Coupang Toilet paper quantity error

More in Industry

Samsung races ahead of SK hynix with HBM4 rollout to Nvidia

Hyundai Glovis says new AI auto stowage and unloading system can cut planning time by 90 percent

FTC slaps $277M fine on top 3 sugar makers for oligopoly, collusion

KCCI chair Chey Tae-won vows sweeping reforms after inheritance tax report debacle

Coupang flushes orders after erroneous listing of 1,800 rolls of toilet paper for $19

Related Stories

Service disruption in Samsung Pay caused by firewall error at data center

YouTube, YouTube music unable to play content for mobile users

Don’t trade education quality for quantity (KOR)

In memory of Mr. Toilet (KOR)

In memory of Mr. Toilet
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)