 Korean units of luxury brands fined 36 billion won for major customer data leaks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korean units of luxury brands fined 36 billion won for major customer data leaks

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 13:33
The logo of the Personal Information Protection Commission is seen on a wall in this undated file photo. [YONHAP]

The logo of the Personal Information Protection Commission is seen on a wall in this undated file photo. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's privacy watchdog said Thursday it has fined the Korean units of luxury brands Louis Vuitton, Dior and Tiffany a combined 36 billion won ($24.9 million) over leaks of customer information.
 
The Personal Information Protection Commission made the decision in a plenary meeting the previous day, imposing on Louis Vuitton Korea a fine of 21.4 billion won — the heaviest among the three companies — over a data breach of about 3.6 million customers.
 

Related Article

 
The watchdog said an outside actor stole user information over three instances by hacking into an employee's device with malicious code. It noted the company had poor security practices, such as not enforcing proper safety protocols for remote logins.
 
Meanwhile, the regulator fined Christian Dior Couture Korea and Tiffany Korea 12.2 billion won and 2.4 billion won, respectively, for data breaches after employees were tricked into granting internal system access to malicious actors.
 
Dior suffered a data breach of about 1.95 million users and was unaware of the incident for three months, while the leak at Tiffany involved the personal information of around 4,600 users, according to the watchdog.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Louis Vuitton Dior Tiffany data leak privacy

More in Industry

3 more U.S. firms invested in Coupang to pursue legal action against Seoul

Trade minister urges swift passage of critical investment bill

A proposal to ease hypermarket restrictions has its critics. Moms don't seem to be among them.

Korean units of luxury brands fined 36 billion won for major customer data leaks

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo wins family inheritance battle against his mother and sisters

Related Stories

Tiffany, Dior suffer data breaches — and report them weeks later

Gucci to open new restaurant in flagship store in Seoul's Cheongdam-dong neighborhood

Louis Vuitton packs plenty into latest luggage exhibition

Actor Jun Ji-hyun named Louis Vuitton's ambassador

Louis Vuitton to open Seoul pop-up to debut cosmetics line
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)