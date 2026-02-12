New CU gets sweet in Seongsu with focus on DIY desserts
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 20:24
With rows of cream buns, fruit sandwiches and its own version of the viral “ Dubai chewy cookie” lining the shelves, BGF Retail’s new CU branch in eastern Seoul makes clear that this is no ordinary convenience store.
The 120-square-meter (1,292-square-foot) shop, which opened in the city’s Seongsu neighborhood on Thursday, is the first dessert specialty location operated by the convenience store chain. Compared to a typical CU outlet, the store carries about 30 percent more dessert items, reflecting the company’s push to capitalize on fast-growing demand for sweet snacks.
On Thursday morning, customers paused at tightly packed displays of cream breads and seasonal confections before making their way to the register.
“I came because I thought they might sell Dubai chewy cookies here,” said Lee Yeon-ju, who visited with her elementary school-aged son.
She said she regularly seeks out trending desserts at convenience stores. “Whenever a popular dessert or a new flavor of cream bread comes out, I try it. This is my first time at a specialty store like this, and the layout feels different from a typical convenience store. It’s fun just to look around.”
Near the entrance, the store has carved out a do-it-yourself zone equipped with air fryer ovens and whipped cream dispensers. After purchasing items, customers can assemble or customize their desserts on site.
A BGF Retail representative said the company specifically chose Seongsu — a neighborhood known for its cafes and heavy foot traffic from foreign tourists — for its first dessert-focused branch.
“Seongsu draws not only Koreans but also many foreign visitors, so we decided to open our first dessert specialty store here,” the representative said. “We wanted to highlight the identity of K-convenience stores as spaces where customers can experience and engage with products, not just shop.”
One wall of the store features what CU calls a dessert zone, showcasing its exclusive products. They include the Yonsei Milk Cream Bread series, which helped drive the recent cream bread boom, and items from CU’s private label bakery brand, Bakehouse 405. Seasonal offerings such as fruit sandwiches rotate in and out in response to trends.
“The Yonsei Milk Cream Bread series is on the verge of reaching 100 million in cumulative sales this year, and Bakehouse 405 has surpassed 27 million units sold in just two and a half years since its launch,” another BGF Retail spokesperson said.
The company has also installed a fresh fruit vending kiosk, encouraging customers to pair fresh produce with baked goods.
CU first introduced the kiosks to its stores late last year with single-person households in mind. They now operate in 11 branches across Seoul and stock seven to eight varieties of precut seasonal fruit.
BGF Retail’s bet on desserts follows rapid growth in the category. CU's sales of dessert items rose 62.3 percent last year compared to the previous year, outpacing many other product segments.
“The CU Seongsu Dessert Park branch brings together our product planning capabilities and ability to respond quickly to trends at a time when global interest in K-desserts is rising,” said Lim Min-jae, the head of BGF Retail’s sales and development division. “We will continue to introduce formats that read trends quickly and target both domestic and international customers.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NOH YU-RIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
