 Vending for Valentine's
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Vending for Valentine's

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 19:26
A variety of chocolates is displayed at a convenience store on Feb. 12, ahead of Valentine's Day on Feb. 14. [NEWS1]

A variety of chocolates is displayed at a convenience store on Feb. 12, ahead of Valentine's Day on Feb. 14. [NEWS1]

 
A customer looks at the variety of chocolates displayed at a convenience store in Seoul on Feb. 12, ahead of Valentine's Day on Feb. 14.


A variety of chocolates is displayed at a convenience store on Feb. 12, ahead of Valentine's Day on Feb. 14. [NEWS1]

A variety of chocolates is displayed at a convenience store on Feb. 12, ahead of Valentine's Day on Feb. 14. [NEWS1]

tags valentine's chocolate

More in Industry

Vending for Valentine's

Open sesame to Lunar New Year

Samsung races ahead of SK hynix with HBM4 rollout

Hyundai Glovis says new AI auto stowage and unloading system can cut planning time by 90 percent

FTC slaps $277M fine on top 3 sugar makers for oligopoly, collusion

Related Stories

I gave a stash of cash to Cupid: Chocolate prices up for Valentine's Day

Chocolate on the cheap: Budget-friendly Valentine's options emerge as consumers feel pinch

No toxic substances found in blood of boy hospitalized after eating 'evangelical chocolate'

Affection confection

Demand for solo travel doubles ahead of Valentine's Day, Airbnb finds
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)