Atlas robot powered by LG Energy Solution battery, industry sources say
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 07:00
What powered Atlas, the humanoid robot developed by Hyundai Motor Group affiliate Boston Dynamics, had been a mystery.
But not anymore.
A battery made by LG Energy Solution powers Atlas and has done so since its early development, according to industry sources on Wednesday.
The company is also known to supply batteries for Tesla's Optimus, also known as the Tesla Bot. With both Tesla and Hyundai Motor — two of the most closely watched players in the humanoid robotics sector — as clients, attention is growing over whether robot batteries could become a new growth driver for LG Energy Solution amid a slump in EV demand.
Speculation had mounted over which battery maker would supply Atlas after the robot drew widespread attention at CES 2026. Some had expected Samsung SDI — which provides batteries for Hyundai’s autonomous mobility robot platform MobED — to win the deal. Instead, Boston Dynamics chose LG Energy Solution, which had previously supplied batteries for its quadruped robot, Spot.
Batteries are a critical component in humanoid robots, determining operating time and range. Unlike EVs, which have sufficient room to spread battery packs across the chassis floor, humanoid robots have limited internal space and therefore require high-energy-density ternary batteries.
Atlas is equipped with LG Energy Solution’s 46-series cylindrical ternary battery cells. Industry officials say only a handful of companies — including LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and Japan’s Panasonic — are capable of mass-producing high-performance ternary batteries.
“The key is how much output can be generated within a limited volume roughly the size of a human torso,” said Yoon Moon-su, an assistant professor of battery engineering at Gachon University. “Korean firms with strong capabilities in ternary batteries have an advantage.”
LG Energy Solution said during a conference call on Jan. 29 that it supplies batteries to more than six customers in the robotics sector. On Wednesday, CEO Kim Dong-myung said at a general meeting of the Korea Battery Industry Association that the company has partnerships with “robot makers that most people are familiar with.” Industry sources believe the client list includes not only Tesla and Hyundai but also Chinese robotics firms. LG Energy Solution declined to disclose specific customers.
For now, humanoid robot batteries are unlikely to generate revenue on a scale sufficient to offset the EV slowdown, as most humanoid robots remain in development and batteries account for only about 2 percent of a robot’s total production cost.
Still, the battery industry sees robotics as a long-term growth engine. Market research firm SNE Research projects that global shipments of humanoid robots will surge from 690,000 units in 2030 to 53.3 million units in 2040, with the robot battery market expanding to $10.5 billion by 2040.
Expectations are particularly high for Atlas, which is slated to be deployed at Hyundai Motor’s U.S. plants starting in 2028.
“Atlas is well-suited for manufacturing facilities and can be seen as more practical than service-oriented robots like Optimus or entertainment-focused Chinese robots,” said Lim Eun-young, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
“With the United States seeking to curb reliance on Chinese batteries, Korean battery makers could find new opportunities within a U.S.-led humanoid robot supply chain,” said Hwang Kyung-in, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade.
BY NAM YOON-SEO, LEE SU-JEONG [[email protected]]
